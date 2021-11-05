Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) PT Raised to $22.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 203.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

