Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $2.94 on Friday. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 29.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lizhi in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

