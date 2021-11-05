Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,300 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after acquiring an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

