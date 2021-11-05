42,658 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

