Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.47 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SEI Investments worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

