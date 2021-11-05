Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2,281.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Elastic worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 154.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.