Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.73.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

