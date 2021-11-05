Piper Sandler Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $380.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.31.

NYSE:BILL opened at $293.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

