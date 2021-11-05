Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -323.97 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $82.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

