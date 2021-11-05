Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 24,400 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

POWW opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $738.36 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of -0.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

