Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

