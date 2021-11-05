The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Container Store Group.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

