MKM Partners Upgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Buy

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

NYSE:CLR opened at $44.65 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

