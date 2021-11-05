IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $315,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.