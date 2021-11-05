Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.68) on Friday. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,419.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,518.95. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04.

In other Smiths Group news, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10). Also, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

