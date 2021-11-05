XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,540 ($72.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,316.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,231.77. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.