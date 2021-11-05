XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,540 ($72.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,316.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,231.77. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total value of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

