$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

