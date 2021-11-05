Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after buying an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after buying an additional 238,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $15.38 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

