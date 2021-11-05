Brokers Offer Predictions for Waters Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.48.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.48 on Friday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $213.41 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.42.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Waters by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.