FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.81 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.36% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

