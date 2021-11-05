The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Up 12.3% Following Earnings Beat

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s share price rose 12.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $166.00 and last traded at $165.08. Approximately 11,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 329,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.05.

The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.