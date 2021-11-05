Michael Mcnamara Sells 1,908 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $291,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $2,332,050.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Michael Mcnamara sold 1,531 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $229,726.55.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $155.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $158.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

