Michael Mcnamara Sells 1,908 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $291,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $2,332,050.00.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Michael Mcnamara sold 1,531 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $229,726.55.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95.
Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $155.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $158.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
