DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $313,160.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total transaction of $313,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DXCM opened at $629.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $649.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

