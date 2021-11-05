Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $95,170.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $948.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

