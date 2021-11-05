Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.