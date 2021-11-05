Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.