Matthew K. Fust Sells 8,954 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

