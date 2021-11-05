Matthew K. Fust Sells 8,954 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.37.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.