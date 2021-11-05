Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Acquires $102,960.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at $72,811,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

