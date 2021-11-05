Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

ATVI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

