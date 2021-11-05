Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Berry has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the second quarter worth about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

