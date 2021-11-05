Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $730,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $251,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $127.53.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.