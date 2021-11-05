Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Freedom were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freedom by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

