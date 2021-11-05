Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,849,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.73 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

