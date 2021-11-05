Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $765,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 121,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $22.64 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

