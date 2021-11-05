Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 11,630 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

