Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,689,618 shares in the company, valued at C$13,740,502.93.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares purchased 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares acquired 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

