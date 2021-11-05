TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Sells $15,995.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $15,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $392.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. Analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 376,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TrueCar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

