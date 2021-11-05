Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.68 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

