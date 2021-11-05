Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,443 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Okta were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 207,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 176,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $255.70 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

