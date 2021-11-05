Morgan Stanley Sells 1,082,827 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BCE were worth $76,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Amundi purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in BCE by 408.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $5,354,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.