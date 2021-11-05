Morgan Stanley Sells 1,082,827 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BCE were worth $76,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Amundi purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $38,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in BCE by 408.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $5,354,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BCE opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.
BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.
BCE Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
