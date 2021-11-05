TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 672,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of TC Energy worth $77,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

