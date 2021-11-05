Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $3.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $4.21. Facebook reported earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $17.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $335.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.38. The company has a market cap of $946.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

