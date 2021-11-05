Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

