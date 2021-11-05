Liberum Capital Trims Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Target Price to GBX 800

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its target price cut by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 886 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clinigen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

CLIN stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 634.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 692.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.81 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

