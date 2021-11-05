The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Raised to $75.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

LSXMK opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

