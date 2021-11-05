NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $318,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.