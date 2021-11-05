FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $910.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 140.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.