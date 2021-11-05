FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Increased by Analyst

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

