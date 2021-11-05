Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

