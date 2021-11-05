Morgan Stanley Has $80.62 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $80,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

