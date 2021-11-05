BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

BSIG opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

